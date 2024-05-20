Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burst water pipe in a village outside Hastings affected more than 1,000 homes during the weekend.

The leak took place in the mains supply in Guestling.

The incident took place two weeks after more than 30,000 customers in Hastings and St Leonards lost their water supply for several days after a major pipe burst on May 2.

Tens of thousands of homes were left without water as a result, with more than 30,000 customers finally regaining their supply by May 7.

Saturday’s burst took place in the afternoon.

On Saturday, Hastings and Rye MP, Sally-Ann Hart said on her Facebook page: “Southern Water has alerted me that there is a leak in the mains supply affecting 1,018 properties in Guestling and immediate area.

“The leak has been found, repairs under way and tankers in place supplying water into the system.”

She said she asked Southern Water to ensure that vulnerable people on the register were supplied with bottled water.

On Sunday, she said that Southern Water’s teams had successfully repaired the burst pipe in Guestling and that residents would be back on full supply.