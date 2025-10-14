More than 150 people at ‘remembrance ride’ for teenager who died at Seaford station

East Sussex motorcyclists took to the roads of Newhaven and Seaford on Saturday, October 11, in memory of 16-year-old Joshua Ingram.

The event had been announced on Facebook, via Seaford and Newhaven noticeboards, by Joey Clayton-Pynn, who thanked everyone who attended.

He told the Sussex Express: “We are amazed at the amount of people who came. We had 150-plus people that turned up, which we didn’t expect at all. Some people didn’t personally know Josh and still decided to come. It just shows what our community is about.”

The event page at www.facebook.com/events/658806796841913 described Joshua, who lived in Newhaven, as a ‘sweet, kind, caring young lad’ with a bright future. It said: “He would always make people laugh when he could and be there for you in difficult times.”

Motorcyclists and others met at McKinlay Way near McDonalds from 11am on Saturday and rode slowly towards Seaford at 11.30am. From there, they went around the roundabout by Seaford Station and continued to the seafront. The ride was supported by police motorcyclists who made sure everyone was safe.

Some of the people who took part wore hoodies featuring the words ‘Josh forever 16’ and ‘Stop knife crime’.

Police said Joshua died after reports of a stabbing at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10, and confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched. British Transport Police (BTP) said in their latest update that two boys – aged 14 and 16 – were arrested on the morning of September 19 at addresses in Seaford on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Police said the 14-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm and police said both were later released on bail. Police previously confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene, had appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

Police said people who witnessed the incident in Seaford on September 10, or who have information that could help police, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

1 . Remembrance ride The slow ride was supported by police. Photo courtesy of Joey Clayton-Pynn Photo: Joey Clayton-Pynn

2 . Remembrance ride Motorcyclists took to the roads of Newhaven and Seaford on Saturday, October 11. Photo courtesy of Joey Clayton-Pynn Photo: Joey Clayton-Pynn

3 . Remembrance ride Some participants wore hoodies featuring the slogans ‘Josh forever 16’ and ‘Stop knife crime’. Photo courtesy of Joey Clayton-Pynn Photo: Joey Clayton-Pynn