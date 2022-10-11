More than 30 celebrities send autograph to Eastbourne care home to show their support

A resident with Helen Mirren's signature

Famous faces from entertainment, sports and politics have contributed to Signature at Eastbourne’s five-month letter writing campaign to inspire residents and visitors.

The home in Upper King's Drive, which provides residential, nursing, dementia and respite care to 80 residents, embarked on ‘a signature for Signature’ to get famous faces to send in their autograph as a symbol of solidarity and support for the care home.

The activity was designed to ensure the wall was filled with photos and letters ready for September, which marks World Alzheimer’s Awareness Month – in which the home was fundraising for its charity partner Alzheimer’s Research UK.

A resident with Harrison Ford's signature

A spokesperson from the home added: “Its purpose is to provide residents, their relatives and loved ones an uplifting contribution, and to demonstrate that public figures have taken the time to think of and support them in Signature at Eastbourne’s dementia community.

“The result of the ongoing campaign exceeded Signature at Eastbourne’s wildest expectations. Photos were forthcoming from not just one, but two former Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson and David Cameron. The latter providing a supportive letter further showing support.

“Comedians such as Graham Norton, Lenny Henry and Vic Reeves pledged their support with signed photos. David Jason, known to millions as Del Boy Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, sent a signed copy of his book, whilst his co-star Sue Holderness, alias Marlene Boyce, is also proudly pictured on the home’s feature wall.

“Hollywood stardust has been provided by Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford and Kate Winslet’s signatures. The world of sport has been represented by Matchroom Sport’s chairman and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and six-time snooker world champion Steve Davis.”

A resident with David Jason's signature

A signature from HRH Princess Alexandra, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, rounded off a comprehensive response from 35 public figures.

Activities and volunteers coordinator Sara Connor said: “To see so many people from the public eye take time out of their schedules to send their photos and best wishes is very gratifying. Dementia does not discriminate, and we are all in this together.”

To contribute to Signature at Eastbourne’s fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Research UK, please visit its JustGiving page.

