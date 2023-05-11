The University of Chichester has announced plans to build two developments totalling 525 new beds across Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Plans for a new development at the Bishop Otter campus

The University has teamed up with student housing providers ULiving and Equitix which have been picked to design, build and operate the new accommodation.

Plans include 349 new beds at the Bishop Otter campus, as well as 176 beds in Bognor Regis. Part of the project will include the refurbishment of 306 existing student bedrooms in Chichester and another 201 in Bognor Regis.

Professor Jane Longmore, vice-chancellor of the University of Chichester said: “We are delighted to work with ULiving and Equitix who will deliver high-quality student accommodation for both our campuses. It will help us meet increased demand as our student numbers grow and provide an affordable student living experience, as they move away from home for their new lives at university. We’d like to invite local residents to join us on 23 May to take a look at the designs for these new buildings, which we hope will be welcomed as the university continues to grow.”

Residents are being invited to view plans for the new accommodation on its Chichester and Bognor Regis campuses later this month. A public engagement event will take place on the Chichester campus on Tuesday, May 23 from 4.30-7.30pm, ahead of a planning application for the Chichester development which will be submitted later this spring.

A university spokesperson also said: “The new accommodation will benefit both students and the local community, as it permits the University to expand. The University acts as a major local employer, employing over 1000 staff and generating in excess of £150m to the local economy.”

Subject to planning, it is hoped that construction on the new accommodation will commence in July 2024 for both sites.

