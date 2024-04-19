More than 5,000 visitors to new Bognor Regis time portal in just a few weeks

Vicky Edwards as Bognor's very own Mary Wheatland.

The opened on Bognor Regis seafront several weeks ago and, using the power of augmented reality, allows users to experience the beach as it might have been in the days of Mary Wheatland, when bathing machines dotted the shoreline.

After scanning a QR code on a nearby information panel, users are invited to step through the time portal to see a range of 19th century bathing machines on the beach.

It’s hoped this is the first of many similar projects all over the country, designed to bring regional history to life, and, with 5,000 visitors in the first few weeks, according to organisers, maybe it could happen.

The installation, developed by artist Matt Reed, also pays homage to Mary Wheatland herself, a bathing machine operator who saved more than thirty lives at sea, with a life-sized hologram of the lady herself.