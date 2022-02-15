More than 600 people visit Horsham's Apprenticeship Fair

Some 32 exhibitors attended the Fair, including apprentice employers, training providers and colleges, providing information and advice on the day with hundreds of different job and training opportunities on offer.

There were some major employers in attendance from a wide range of sectors in the local area including Thales UK, Metricell, Tesla, CMED, Assurity Consulting, HMRC Border Force, Sussex Police and Chichester College Group.

The event, organised by Horsham District Council, once again provided a platform for anyone wanting to find out about apprenticeships and training opportunities and the wide-ranging types on offer.

Jeremy Quin MP and HDC Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Centre Cllr Christian Mitchell at the 2022 Apprenticeship Fair

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Centre Cllr Christian Mitchell, who attended the Fair said: "I was extremely impressed by the exhibitors, the quality and variety of the opportunities on offer and the number of people attending.

"There was a real buzz at the Fair with a good cross section of businesses represented with opportunities not only for young people, but also for more mature workers wanting to change their career path or upskill themselves.

"With Horsham District Council now offering its own significant apprenticeship programme, it is in a strong position to help promote the increasing value of apprenticeships to local businesses."

If you could not attend, the opportunities available on the day can also be viewed online at www.jobsfair.horsham.gov.uk.

The Assurity Consulting stand

If you would like further support from either our Youth hub for 18-24 year olds, or from In2Work (25 years +) please email [email protected]