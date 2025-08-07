More than 800 sign petition to save town's 'little oasis'

More than 800 people have now signed a petition to save ‘a little oasis’ in a West Sussex town.

Horsham District Council announced last month that it is to remove rocks, a water feature and birch trees from the town centre as part of a number of ‘improvements.’

It says it is to remove the features – between the Lynd Cross and Olive Branch pubs in the Bishopric area – to make way for more outdoor eating and entertainment space.

But many local residents say they want the area to remain as it is. A total of 804 people have now signed a petition in a bid to keep what many describe as ‘a little oasis’. See https://horsham.moderngov.co.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=27

The on-line petition to the district council states that the area is ‘a very popular spot and its removal would have a detrimental effect on the atmosphere in this part of Horsham.

"It breaks up the noise from the road nearby, it is a haven for birds and provides cool shelter to people in the hot weather.

"There is already ample space for outdoor eating and we need all the green spaces we can get.”

The council decided to remove the water feature following the results of a survey it launched to obtain residents’ views on a number of proposed changes, including the removal of cobbles in Horsham’s Carfax area. A decision on wether they should be replaced with tarmac is now to be made by the highway authority, West Sussex County Council.