More than five hundred people gather on Bognor Regis seafront to protest continued sewer dumps

More than 500 people gathered on Bognor Regis seafront to protest against continued sewage dumping, organisers have said.

The protest took place opposite The Waverley, in Aldwick, on Sunday, June 11 at 2pm. After gathering with placards and signs, the demonstrators marched down the promenade towards the seafront bandstand, where the rally continued and organising members made speeches about the importance of protecting the sea.

Alongside taking part in the demonstration, protestors were also invited to sign a petition urging Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Nick Gibb to take meaningful action on sewage dumping along the coast.

Protest organiser Heather Allen said 500 people added their signature to the petition, telling the Bognor Regis Observer: “There was a really good turnout, and plenty of people put their names on the petition. I think it shows how sad and angry the town is, because our water quality has obviously been reduced so much. To me, it sends a clear message: things need to change.

This is the latest in a long line of protests organised locally. Photo: Heather Robbins.

"We want to see real changes and improvements to the infrastructure in our town, that’s what’s needed.”

Sewage dumping has been a continual source of controversy for water companies like Southern Water, which came under fire in 2021 after it was fined a record £90 million, having pleaded guilty to more than 50 breaches of environmental law.

The controversy has had several local ramifications, with Aldwick’s bathing water deemed ‘poor’ by Environment Agency inspectors last November following months of sewage releases.

This is the second anti-sewage protest to take place on Bognor Regis seafront, with another taking place last August, and organisers hope the continued pressure will see water companies implement the kind of infrastructural change which will make sewage dumping a thing of the past.

More than 500 people turned up at the protest. Photo: Heather Robbins.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer after the announcement of the protest earlier this year, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We understand the concerns of members of the public who are protesting. Just like our customers, we care deeply about the health of our rivers and seas.

“So we’re investing significant money and resources, building bigger infrastructure, using innovative technology and natural solutions, to improve it.”

Earlier this year, the water company announced an ambitious turnaround plan, and hope to improve their environmental track record by 2050. By upskilling employees and digitalising the network, the water company has promised to reduce pollution and build healthy seas and rivers.”

Jaimee-Leigh age 10, feels very passionate as she loves to paddleboard every every summer. Photo: Kayleigh Owen.

Protestors came bearing placards and slogans after years of sewage dumps off the coast.

The protestors are calling for infrastructural change to the UK sewage system. Photo: GS Creative Photography

Oceane, aged 14 months, poses with her placard. Photo: Kayleigh Owen

Many protestors signed a petition to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP, urging him to take action on sewage dumping.

Protestors of all ages took part. Photo: Susan Livett

Protestor Louise Chambers. Photo: GS Creative Photography

Protest organiser Heather Robbins. Photo: GS Creative Photography