More than £300,000 raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice near Chichester

More than £300,000 has been raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice as part of a fantastic fundraising initiative by our readers and the whole community.

By Kelly Brown
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 9:56 am
St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s 35th anniversary fundraising campaign ‘Make Double the Difference’ was declared a runaway success with £ 305,083 raised in two days for the hospice based in Bosham.

More than 220 Hospice Heroes signed up to encourage friends, family and colleagues to give during the 35-hour fundraiser on July 3 and 4, including the Observer which backed the campaign, with generous sponsors doubling each and every donation during the campaign.

Over 60,000 local people have been supported by St Wilfrid’s since their doors first opened and now St Wilfrid’s Hospice nurses, doctors and care teams are dealing with the aftermath of the biggest challenge they’ve seen in their 35-year history.

Chief Executive Alison Moorey said: “Thank you for supporting your local community Hospice. We couldn’t do it without you!”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice Trustee and financial trust manager Alan Easter set the Hospice Heroes on their way, seeding each hero with an initial donation to get their fundraising going.

“It is a great privilege to be associated with St Wilfrid’s Hospice. They were incredible to me and my family and continue to do incredible things in these uncertain times for hundreds of other local families. They were there for us when we needed them most.”

Our community will next have an opportunity to get together to support St Wilfrid’s in Moonlight Walk Week on September 3 to 10.

Visit stwh.co.uk or call 01243 775302 to make a donation.

