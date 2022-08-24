‘More transport investment needed in Hastings’, says MP

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, welcomed the parliamentary under-secretary of state for transport, Karl McCartney JP MP, to the local area today (August 24).

Sally-Ann Hart said improving rail connectivity will benefit the area, leading to a better connection between Hastings and London – as well as neighbouring towns and cities such as Eastbourne and Brighton.

She also spoke about changes to rail timetables that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, as well as the need to boost Hastings-London carriage capacity.

Ms Hart said she has campaigned for greater local infrastructure investment in Hastings, Rye and the surrounding villages, seeing this as a central part of the Government’s levelling-up agenda.

She added: “Investing in transport infrastructure, and especially road and rail, is central to delivering on the Government’s commitment to the levelling up agenda here in East Sussex.

“Whilst not a silver bullet, such investment is one part of the answer to many of the concerns of my constituents in Hastings and Rye have, including in relation to boosting the number of better paid jobs.