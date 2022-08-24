‘More transport investment needed in Hastings’, says MP
Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart met with a transport minister to discuss improving ‘rail connectivity’ with London.
The under-secretary of state for transport, Karl McCartney MP, visited Hastings railway station today (Wednesday, August 24).
Sally-Ann Hart said improving rail connectivity will benefit the area, leading to a better connection between Hastings and London – as well as neighbouring towns and cities such as Eastbourne and Brighton.
She also spoke about changes to rail timetables that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, as well as the need to boost Hastings-London carriage capacity.
Most Popular
Ms Hart said she has campaigned for greater local infrastructure investment in Hastings, Rye and the surrounding villages, seeing this as a central part of the Government’s levelling-up agenda.
She added: “Investing in transport infrastructure, and especially road and rail, is central to delivering on the Government’s commitment to the levelling up agenda here in East Sussex.
“Whilst not a silver bullet, such investment is one part of the answer to many of the concerns of my constituents in Hastings and Rye have, including in relation to boosting the number of better paid jobs.
“The current demands on the Treasury are well known but, as during the minister’s visit to the railway station, I will continue to make the positive case for investment locally.”