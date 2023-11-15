​​Customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton have been thanked for their generosity after raising a record amount for the Poppy Appeal.

Community champion Alison Whitburn said the store total for 2023 was the highest yet.

She said: "We raised an amazing £4,005 during our Poppy Appeal. We beat all other years, so a big thank you to our customers and poppy volunteers, who included Joe and Littlehampton Sea Cadets."

For the third year running, Morrisons was represented at the Remembrance Day service and a poppy wreath was laid at The Cenotaph with the message 'From management and colleagues at Morrisons Littlehampton'.