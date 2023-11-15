Morrisons Littlehampton raises record total for Poppy Appeal
Community champion Alison Whitburn said the store total for 2023 was the highest yet.
She said: "We raised an amazing £4,005 during our Poppy Appeal. We beat all other years, so a big thank you to our customers and poppy volunteers, who included Joe and Littlehampton Sea Cadets."
For the third year running, Morrisons was represented at the Remembrance Day service and a poppy wreath was laid at The Cenotaph with the message 'From management and colleagues at Morrisons Littlehampton'.
Littlehampton Sea Cadets took part in the Remembrance Day parade in Littlehampton and were praised for their smart turn out.