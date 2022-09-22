Morrisons supermarket supports Sussex children's charity

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The residents at Chailey Heritage Foundation - situated in Mid-Sussex - joined in the celebrations at the opening ceremony of the courtyard garden.

Guests included Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, Chailey County Councillor Matthew Milligan, and three Community Champions from local Morrisons branches at Brighton, Seaford and Crowborough: Sophie Carpenter, Erin Bacon and Louise Coffey.

Morrisons has helped fund a new wheelchair friendly courtyard at a Sussex children's charity

Chailey Fundraising manager Will Folkes said: "This garden has been in need of a makeover for a while so we were so grateful to receive a grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

"We have transformed the area into a colourful and accessible new space which our residents can use to relax, socialise, and practice their wheelchair driving skills."

The middle section of the concrete has been removed to make way for AstroTurf and a beautiful new canopy now covers much of the area to provide shade.

Planters have been installed as well as sensory sculptures.

The opening ceremony for the new courtyard funded by Morrisons

Maria Caulfield MP said: "I had a great afternoon visiting the new garden space at Chailey Heritage.

"It was great to see the young people having a lovely time with the new equipment, and I know that they and the staff are very happy with the new space.

"I want to pay tribute to the Morrisons Foundation who made this possible with their very generous grant and for all the work that the staff at Chailey Heritage do to support the young people."

Brighton Community Champion Louise Coffey said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be supporting Chailey Heritage Foundation, and the makeover looks amazing.

The opening of the new courtyard at Chailey Heritage children's home

"Morrisons is committed to supporting the local community and important projects in each town and village."

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: "I'm delighted that we've been able to help develop this wonderful outdoor space which will provide many opportunities for young people with complex needs to enjoy outdoor activities for many years to come."