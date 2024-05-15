Mortain Place managing director celebrates 10 year anniversary
Managing Director of the South division, Natasha joined Barchester in May 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and now as MD she is in charge of more than 80 care homes across the South of England.
Natasha was already a trained nurse when she came to the UK in 1994 from Serbia. Extremely caring by nature, Natasha’s achievements go above and beyond with an amazing career to date. She leads her teams with amazing energy and a can-do attitude, she has also in recent months won the Businesswoman of the Year category in the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2023. There really is no stopping her!
Commenting on her 10 years with the business, Natasha said: “I really can’t believe it is 10 years already! It seems to have gone by so fast! I can honestly say I have loved minute, it is such a privilege to work with our fantastic teams supporting our wonderful residents. It is a pleasure to come to work every day. I consider myself extremely lucky to have a job I enjoy so much.”
Dr Pete Calveley added: “I am incredibly proud of Natasha’s achievements and her dedication to the business, she has had an amazing career so far and is always a shining example to all her teams. Natasha shows that, with hard work, you really can achieve anything. Congratulations on 10 years’ service Natasha, here’s to many more!"
