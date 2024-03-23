Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pool, which dates back to the Victorian Era, originally closed due to Covid restrictions, but was later unable to reopen due to maintenance issues being discovered.

Motcombe Pool CIC has since been fighting to reopen the pool to the public once more. Having been designated an Asset of Community Value in 2022, volunteers have been working on proposals to bring it back into operation including applying for grant funding with support from council officers.

Now, it has been announced that the pool, owned by Eastbourne Borough Council, will receive £135,700 from the Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Motcombe Pool (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The grant comprises £107,500 towards Photo Voltaic (PV) panels for heating the water and £28,200 for pool covers.

While supporters say ‘much more money is needed’ to reopen the historic pool, the ‘funding is a step in the right direction’.

Helen Nichols, Chair of Motcombe Pool CIC, said: “The Motcombe Pool CIC is thrilled about this Sport England funding, which will enable some of the many sustainable features we have planned for the pool and the house.

“This funding is a real boost to our journey towards reopening the pool and the house for future generations.”

Sovereign Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Swimming Pool Support Fund has also granted £91,990 to the Sovereign Centre to replace gas boilers that are reportedly more than 20 years old and to install LED lighting.

The money is part of a £20 million national fund being delivered by Sport England for energy efficiency savings at swimming pools in response to increased operating costs.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Cabinet Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said: “I’m delighted our bid for these funds to support swimming in Eastbourne was successful, as rising energy bills have significantly increased our swimming pool running costs at a time when the council is under extreme financial pressure.

