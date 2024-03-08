Mother's Day: Top Eastbourne restaurants and cafes to treat your mum to this Mothering Sunday

Here’s some inspiration on which Eastbourne restaurants and cafes to visit this Mothering Sunday if you want to truly spoil your mum.
Published 8th Mar 2024

The places below are all serving Mother’s Day menus – and some even offer deals so your mum can nab a freebie on her special day.

See below to find out where you can enjoy a wonderful meal and celebrate your mum the way she deserves.

Bring your Mum to Skylark for a special lunch this Mother’s Day and she’ll receive a complimentary glass of fizz. Enjoy brunch from 10am to 12pm or a special set lunch menu from 12pm to 3pm.

2. Skylark - 52 Grove Rd, BN21 4UD

The Rainbow makes for the perfect cosy setting for Mothering Sunday. The pub offers a delectable menu for Mother's Day, including vegan options.

3. The Rainbow - Star Road, BN21 1NB

Treat your mum to a Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in the Grand's refined lounges. Here, you'll be greeted with a glass of champagne or gin and tonic upon your arrival. All mothers will be gifted a Molton Brown present.

4. The Grand Hotel - King Edward's Parade, BN21 4EQ

