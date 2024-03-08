The places below are all serving Mother’s Day menus – and some even offer deals so your mum can nab a freebie on her special day.
See below to find out where you can enjoy a wonderful meal and celebrate your mum the way she deserves.
2. Skylark - 52 Grove Rd, BN21 4UD
Bring your Mum to Skylark for a special lunch this Mother’s Day and she’ll receive a complimentary glass of fizz. Enjoy brunch from 10am to 12pm or a special set lunch menu from 12pm to 3pm. Photo: Google Street View
3. The Rainbow - Star Road, BN21 1NB
The Rainbow makes for the perfect cosy setting for Mothering Sunday. The pub offers a delectable menu for Mother's Day, including vegan options. Photo: Google Street View
4. The Grand Hotel - King Edward's Parade, BN21 4EQ
Treat your mum to a Mother's Day Afternoon Tea in the Grand's refined lounges. Here, you'll be greeted with a glass of champagne or gin and tonic upon your arrival. All mothers will be gifted a Molton Brown present. Photo: Pete Webb