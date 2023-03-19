Edit Account-Sign Out
Mother's Day: Watch heart-warming moment West Sussex mum reunites with her mother and daughter after spending two years apart

A West Sussex mum has reunited with her mother and daughter after spending two years apart – all in time for Mother’s Day.

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:29 GMT

Amanda Harman, 58, from West Sussex, now living in Cancun, Mexico, was among one of four families from across the world that were been reunited with the ultimate Mother’s Day gift - quality time with their children, thanks to leading gift experience provider, Red Letter Days.

Amanda hadn’t seen her mum alongside her 17-year-old daughter for such a long time due to the prices of flights increasing post-Covid.

But Amanda revealed herself to the surprise of her mother and daughter at the glamorous DC-inspired Park Row restaurant in the heart of Soho.

Amanda Harman (right), 58, from West Sussex, now living in Cancun, Mexico, was among one of four families from across the world that were been reunited with the ultimate Mother’s Day gift - quality time with their children, thanks to leading gift experience provider, Red Letter Days. Pictures by Paul Hampartsoumian
Christine Ducker, senior PR & comms manager at Red Letter Days said: “As our research proved, the best presents are the simplest and all mums really want is to spend time with their children.

“It’s been so amazing to have made this possible for our lucky winners and to see the genuine reactions of the mums pleasantly surprised has been so heart-warming.

“At Red Letter Days we pride ourselves in helping people create meaningful connections through experiences and we’re so happy to have been able to reunite mums with their children by flying people home for Mother’s Day.”

You can watch all four emotional reunions at redletterdays.co.uk/flight-home.

Amanda revealed herself to the surprise of her mother and daughter at the glamorous DC-inspired Park Row restaurant in the heart of Soho
