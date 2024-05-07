Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said a man has since been arrested in connection with the fatal collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the A21 Vinehall Road at around 7.25am to reports of a collision between three cars and a motorcycle.

“The collision involved a black BMW, a grey Honda Jazz, a white Nissan, and a gold Triumph Bonneville motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old man, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the BMW, a 35-year-old man from Bexley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.