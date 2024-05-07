Motorcyclist, 57, dies in collision on A21 in East Sussex

A motorcyclist died in a collision on the A21 in East Sussex yesterday (Monday, May 6), police have confirmed.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th May 2024, 10:42 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 10:48 BST
Sussex Police said a man has since been arrested in connection with the fatal collision.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to the A21 Vinehall Road at around 7.25am to reports of a collision between three cars and a motorcycle.

“The collision involved a black BMW, a grey Honda Jazz, a white Nissan, and a gold Triumph Bonneville motorcycle.

Police accident sign

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 57-year-old man, was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the BMW, a 35-year-old man from Bexley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, including those with any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, are asked to email: [email protected], quoting Operation Bowden.”

