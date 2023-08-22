Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Chichester
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A285 at Halnaker at shortly after 4pm yesterday (Monday, August 21). A motorcyclist at involved the collision was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.
The road was closed between The Street and Thicket Lane for a while after 5pm resulting in heavy traffic in the area, according to traffic reports.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that SECAmb was called at approximately 4.10pm yesterday (21 August) to reports of an RTC involving a motorcycle on the A285 at Halnaker. Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”