A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following reports of a serious collision in Halnaker yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A285 at Halnaker at shortly after 4pm yesterday (Monday, August 21). A motorcyclist at involved the collision was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The road was closed between The Street and Thicket Lane for a while after 5pm resulting in heavy traffic in the area, according to traffic reports.