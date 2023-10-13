BREAKING
Motorcyclist died after collision near Chichester - 'Will be hugely missed'

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who died after a collision near Chichester.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:58 BST
Sussex Police is appealing for information following the fatal collision at Watergate, West Marden shortly after 5pm on Friday, October 6

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports a motorcycle had collided with a fence.

“The rider sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Police have named 37-year-old Paul Gibbard as the victim of a fatal collision at West Marden. (Family photo released via Sussex Police)Police have named 37-year-old Paul Gibbard as the victim of a fatal collision at West Marden. (Family photo released via Sussex Police)
Police have named 37-year-old Paul Gibbard as the victim of a fatal collision at West Marden. (Family photo released via Sussex Police)

"He has since been identified as 37-year-old Paul Gibbard, from Southsea. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.”

Paul’s family have issued a heartfelt tribute via Sussex Police.

Paul’s wife said: “Our beloved Paul died doing what he loved most – riding his Triumph Thruxton motorbike in the sunshine.

“Paul created the Dull Men’s Motorcycle Club, something that brought him so much happiness. His motto was ‘Hold Fast. When times get tough, one needs to hold fast and ride it out’.

“Paul will be hugely missed by us and all those who knew him.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant information, including CCTV or dashcam footage in the area to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, call 101, or email [email protected] and quote Operation Denshaw.

