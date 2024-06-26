Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘life changing injuries’ following crash in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with ‘life-changing injuries’ following a crash on an Eastbourne road.

Sussex Police have said that they are investigating a collision in Eastbourne that left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, shortly after 11am on Saturday (22 June).

Police said that the car – a purple Fiat 500 – was travelling eastbound when it collided with a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries, police confirmed.