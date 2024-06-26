Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘life changing injuries’ following crash in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police have said that they are investigating a collision in Eastbourne that left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries.
Emergency services were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, shortly after 11am on Saturday (22 June).
Police said that the car – a purple Fiat 500 – was travelling eastbound when it collided with a motorcycle heading in the opposite direction.
The rider of the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries, police confirmed.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances and any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, are asked to email [email protected], quoting serial 496 of 22/06.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.