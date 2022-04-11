Motorcyclists riding from Brighton City Airport To Chichester in aid of Ukrainian refugees

Motorcyclists riding from Brighton To Chichester in aid of Ukrainian refugees

On Sunday April, 24, a group of motorcyclists will be riding for Ukraine, in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The ride shall start at Brighton City Airport and finish at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, where the motorbikes will assemble on the pit straight for a commemorative photo.

So far, nearly one hundred riders, on motorbikes of all ages and sizes, have registered for the ride, but there is still plenty of room for more, with other motorcyclists encouraged to join.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds quickly and efficiently at times of crisis overseas, including helping refugees in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

For more information and how to register, please click on the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/343255291083944To donate click the link below:

