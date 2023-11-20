BREAKING

Motorists asked to avoid road in Duncton as emergency services battle to save passengers trapped in lorry

Motorists have been asked to avoid the A285 Dye House Lane junction in Duncton today (November 20), after a collision in the area.
By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:40 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
West Sussex Fire and Rescue. Photo: National World.

The full warning, issued on Twitter, says: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A285 junction at Dye House Lane, Duncton. Please avoid the area.”

Speaking to Sussex World, a spokesperson added: “

“This morning at 11.30am we were called to a road traffic collision on the A285 junction at Dye House Lane, Duncton.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Chichester and Midhurst and the heavy rescue tender from Worthing to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a cement lorry on its side with a person trapped inside. Firefighters are working to remove the person from the vehicle.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The road is closed, and people are being advised to avoid the area.”

