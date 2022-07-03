Gandhi is often quoted as stating: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

Pet owners across Sussex would echo that sentiment.

But it takes more than words to make a real and defining difference – actions speak louder.

Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021

The new Mount Noddy Animal Centre – or ‘RSPCA Sussex West Branch’ – is proof of the profound force for good a community can be when it collectively works together.

I remember the old buildings which struggled on for more than 50 years – stitched together with little more than lots of love and a few nails.

Four years ago, it truly was coming to the end of its working life.

Then a regular visitor and supporter Miss Melvin left the centre a huge multi-million pound legacy in her will and with it the encouragement to create something utterly innovative and pioneering - that would raise the benchmark for all animal rescue centres.

Showing great courage, the trustees, the small team of staff, the many volunteers, and a range of professionals embarked on the transformation at what seemed the worst possible time – in the middle of lockdown.

With hindsight, their timing was inspired – because building costs have soared since then.

They wanted the best pens, kennels and veterinary treatments fit for the most abused of abandoned pets. More than that, as President Bruce Fogle so eloquently explained at the official opening on July 2, for those animals that could not be immediately rehomed they wanted an environment that would add as little stress to the dog or cat.

"What we try to do here is get them straight into a foster home. But we can't do that all the time. So we have the best facilities I think anywhere in the UK to keep stress down to a minimum level.”

This new centre is a staggering achievement. It will make real and lasting difference to so many animals.

In an age of so much gloomy news – how proud we can all be as a community of what has been achieved.