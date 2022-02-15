Six-month-old Michelle was rescued along with her four kittens - Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde - by the charity in Brighton, before being rehabilitated by Mount Noddy's senior cattery care assistant.

While she was recovering, the RSPCA Godshill centre on the Isle of Wight sent over an appeal for a cat to care for a kitten - Athena - whose mother was very sick and unable to care for her.

The mother cat adopted the kitten as one of her own, and Athena was able to join the three male and one female Michelle had already had.

Michelle with her kittens.

Now, the six-month-old cat is looking for her own home.

RSPCA Mount Noddy manager Susan Botherway said: “Michelle did a wonderful job caring for her kittens and Athena.

“They all thrived and were able to find a new home but now we’d also like to find one for Michelle as she has been through so much in her short life.”

Michelle is described as a friendly and confident cat who loves attention. She will need a family 'looking for a lap cat with lots of energy'.

Athena, the adopted kitten.