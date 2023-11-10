Movember is in full swing at Sycamore Grove we are all getting behind the moustache growing!
and live on Freeview channel 276
At Sycamore Grove it is important to us that we care and can do our bit to help a massively underfunded cause. Movember are doing a great job to fill that void that didn't exist prior to its conception.
Movember are a charity close to our hearts due to the amazing work they do as Men’s health is in crisis. Men are dying on average 4.5 years earlier than women, and for largely preventable reasons.
A growing number of men – around 10.8M globally – are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men. And across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 69% of all suicides.
Laurence and Ron's 'tashes are coming along nicely and they will be growing them throughout November to raise awareness and, to support men's health via donations. We have raised £25 from donations so far and would love for them to keep coming!Please donate what you can herehttps://uk.movember.com/mospace/8636149Keep your eyes peeled for our end of Movember MoParty coming soon!
Call us on 01424 320620 to find out about our Movember Mo-ment's going on throughout Movember!