MP delivers crucial Queensway Gateway funds

Spearheaded by Sally-Ann Hart, MP, this is a significant achievement for the local community, promising to ease traffic congestion, improve transport links, and bolster the local economy.

"A few months ago, I started my campaign to Complete The Link after years of neglect from those in charge of the project. This final stretch of the Link Road, the 'road to nowhere', was blocking the area's economic growth, so, alongside our neighbouring MP Huw Merriman, I am delighted to say we have successfully secured the funding to finally complete this project and level up Hastings," said Ms Hart.

Announced as part of the Government's Levelling Up Partnership Fund, this investment is designed to drive economic growth and unlock the area's true potential by providing easier access for businesses and employers, improving transport links, and relieving traffic for residents right along The Ridge.

Local businessman Richard Bartlett, Director of Bartletts Seat, directly impacted by the completion, expressed his enthusiasm on the announcement: "The prolonged uncertainty has been a challenge for businesses like ours, making planning for the future difficult. Easing congestion on The Ridge will be very welcome for many people, and now, existing businesses can plan and move forward. Hopefully, we can now attract new businesses to the area too.