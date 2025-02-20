MP highlights Horsham residents' difficulties in getting to see a GP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Difficuties faced by people trying to get a GP appointment in Horsham were highlighted by MP John Milne yesterday (February 19).

He said local residents were having to wait for ‘weeks on end’ to get an appointment, adding: “This can often lead to prolonged illness or delays in a crucial diagnosis. This is taking a toll on our communities.”

He spoke out following Lib Dem figures which showed a 20 per cent rise in month-long waits to see a GP in the south east. In Sussex itself in 2024 there were 853,000 people waiting 28 days or longer – up 91,000 on the previous year’s 763,000.

The party is calling on the Government to give patients a legal right to get a GP appointment within a week, or within 24 hours if in urgent need.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey (photo Getty Images) was in Horsham yesterday (February 19) with local MP John Milne

The call coincided with a visit to Horsham by Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey this week. He said: “Communities here in the south east and across the country have seen their local health services brought to their knees, leaving far too many patients waiting weeks or even months to see a GP while their pain or illness gets worse.”

He added: “The Government needs to sit up and realise the scale of the challenge in front of them. If they don’t act fast, it will only mean more misery for patients and more taxpayers’ cash going to waste.”

During his visit to Horsham, Sir Ed joined John Milne in Horsham Park, along with Friends of Horsham Park volunteers. The MPs mucked in with the volunteers in doing some gardening work and helped to pick up litter.

And Sir Ed praised the work that the volunteers do to help improve the environment and help the community.