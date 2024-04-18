Hastings Old Town

The problems are being caused by work carried out on a 4G phone mast in the Old Town, which started two weeks ago. Now Hastings MP Sally-Anne Hart has got involved.

She said: “There are currently works being carried out on a telecoms 4G mast in Hastings Old Town which has plunged much of the area into a no internet signal area. I understand that this has meant many of the parking machines are not working and many businesses are having to take cash only.My team has been in contact with Vodafone who have confirmed that the works are scheduled until the 23rd of April. The works are quite extensive and a significant rebuild is currently taking place. I have asked Vodafone if there is anything they can do to improve the situation until the mast repairs are completed.”

The issue has also led to comments from members of the public pointing out the flaws in the concept of a cashless society. One person commented: “Cash is king. when the internet goes down, businesses go down with it and when you can’t use the parking metres you will still receive a parking fine.”