MP Jeremy Quin gives an entertaining talk to a local Probus Club

The Billingshurst Weald Probus Club were pleased to host the Horsham MP Jeremy Quin for their November monthly meeting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a bright and brisk talk we heard all about what is involved in being an MP.

He told us many anecdotes, such as about arriving in the Commons, and being taken to his locker, along with a hook for hanging his sword! Some MPs put plastic swords there for fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is clearly very committed to his constituents and continues to lead a very busy life, whilst holding very senior positions in Government and as a Minister of State.

Jeremy Quin

We were thoroughly entertained by his description of how the business of Parliament is conducted, often with close liaison with opposition Members. He is a very cheerful person, and loves his job. We learned a lot that morning, and we were privileged to have him visit us.

The Billingshurst Weald Probus Club meets each month at the Billingshurst Community Centre to discuss matters of interest to its members followed by a talk from a visiting Speaker. We have walks and lunches each month, as well as various Social events and trips out. We welcome any new prospective new Members and those who would like to come as guests.