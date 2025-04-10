MP pays tribute to Bognor Regis murder victim

Metodi Ivanov, aged 20.

Bognor Regis MP Alison Griffiths has joined figures from across town to pay tribute to a 20-year-old murder victim.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metodi Petrov Ivanov sustained fatal stab wounds in an attack close to the pier on April 4, at around 9.40pm, police said, and another man -Andrii Uzhyk, 31 – has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Now, Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, has paid tribute to the victim, saying the murder ‘shocked us all’, and urging members of the public to continue to report crime directly to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is vital that we all report any incidents of crime or antisocial behaviour to the police,” she said. “This reporting enables them to allocate resources effectively and allows me to challenge the police and the Police and Crime Commissioner on their handling of crime. I raise issues when I am informed of them, but the police need to receive reports directly from the public so they can allocate resources appropriately.

“Bognor Regis will soon receive a hotspot police pod staffed with officers. Chichester already has one in operation. I believe it will ensure a more visible police presence in Bognor and act as a deterrent. I am holding further meetings to push for enhanced action, and will be working with community partnerships, as well as business representatives.

"Crime must never be tolerated, and those who choose to carry out illegal activity must face the full force of the law. I will continue to work with all to stand up for our area.”