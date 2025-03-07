MP promises to 'keep pressing' for solutions to Angel Inn in Midhurst

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Andrew Griffith, the Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs – a constituency which grew to include Midhurst after 2023’s boundary changes – has promised to ‘keep pressing’ for solutions to the Angel Inn situation in Midhurst.

In a letter sent to residents on March 3, Mr Griffith said he, like residents and businesses, is keen to have the pavement opened as soon as possible and has been hard at work to make it happen.

"I have been quietly doing all I can to encourage everyone to work constructively to find solutions,” he said. “As a result of my many meetings, I am optimistic that 2025 will be a year of real progress.”

The pavement around The Angel Inn has been closed off ever since a destructive fire burned down the building itself in March 2023, with massive ongoing impacts for businesses and residents.

"As you might expect, there are many stakeholders regarding The Angel Inn and wine bar site,” Mr Griffith continued.

“I have met with Midhurst Town Council, had multiple meetings with the planners at the South Downs National Park Authority, organised for senior officers from English Heritage to come down from London to clarify responsibilities, and met multiple times with the owner of The Angel Inn and offered my assistance with chasing up the relevant insurers. Be assured that I will keep pressing everyone forwards until this is complete."

The Conservative MP also said he had spoken to local businesses and asked Chichester District Council to provide the sort of ‘continuing financial support’ that nearby Chichester benefits from, in a bid to further boost businesses hard-pressed by the aftermath of the fire and the challenges of the retail economy.

“While local businesses have shown great resilience and patience throughout, they naturally need all of our continued support,” he said.

The letter also addressed the ongoing situation around North Mill Bridge, which was damaged and partially closed during a road traffic accident in January. He told residents that, since the bridge is listed, all repairs must be made with like for like materials, adding: “West Sussex County Council were quick to act and have place an expedited order for the quarry stone needed which is due for delivery imminently. The stonemasonry work will take ‘up to’ 4 weeks, though hopefully be finished quicker and conclude before the busy Easter ‘season’ commences.”