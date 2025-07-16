MP speaks out after council approves plans for over 50 homes in Kirdford

Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Arundel and Southdowns MP Andrew Griffith has spoken out after controversial plans for more than 50 homes in Kirdford got the nod from Chichester District Council last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, which will be known as Townfield Meadows, will comprise eight one-bedroom homes, 18 two-bedroom homes, 16 three-bedroom homes and and eight four-bedroom homes, with access from the point where Townfield and Cornwood meet.

Area MP Andrew Griffith was one of a number of people who spoke out against the plans and first joined locals all the way back in 2021, when the application first came forward. He, like many residents, felt the rural village of Kirdford was being disproportionately overdeveloped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says the blame lies squarely with Chichester District Council has a sufficient 5-year supply of housing land, despite an abundance of brownfield land and criticised the Liberal Democrat support for the application.

“This was an appalling decision for the council to make, and one which they could have firmly rejected for the many reasons set out by the parish councils of Kirdford, Ebernoe and Wisborough Green, and their residents,” he said.

“This is not housing that is needed to meet local need because the housing this country actually needs is where there is most demand - our cities. Anyone who has visited Kirdford knows that it is not the place to take the disproportionate burden of the problem created by our cities failing to build. “Planning decisions are made by the council in accordance with national guidance and local planning policies. This particular application was considered by the council’s Planning Committee, which includes elected councillors from various political parties.

“During the process, the committee considered all comments submitted both in support of and against the proposal, including those made by interested parties who spoke at the committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The application included 50 new homes to help meet local housing needs, with at least 15 designated as affordable housing. It also includes a children’s play area, over 3 hectares of green space, and a £110,000 contribution to improve sports and leisure facilities in Kirdford Parish.

“After carefully balancing the potential impacts and benefits of the development, the Planning Committee resolved to approve the application—subject to the completion of a Section 106 agreement to secure the infrastructure to support the development.”