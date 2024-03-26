MP visits Auschwitz as part of campaign against antisemitism
and live on Freeview channel 276
The MP described the visit last week to the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau as “deeply moving”.
Mrs Keegan, who is also Secretary of State for Education, joined school children on a visit organised as part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s (HET) Lessons from Auschwitz Project.
During her visit the MP laid a wreath and signed a book of remembrance in honour of victims of the Holocaust.
Following her return to the UK, the MP commented: “The reality of seeing the camp at Auschwitz first-hand was deeply moving and only underscored to me the incomprehensible and senseless nature of the violence and persecution faced by so many during the Holocaust.
“It is troubling that for the first time in a long time, Jewish people in many countries, including the UK, are feeling threatened and scared and are feeling more subjected to levels of hatred that they never thought would be possible.”
Mrs Keegan is leading work at the Department for Education to counter antisemitism in British schools and universities. This includes a £7 million government fund to support organisations like the Holocaust Educational Trust and ensure support is in place for schools and universities to understand, recognise, and deal with antisemitism effectively.
The Chichester MP continued: “In our schools, we need our children to know and to understand what humanity is capable of and the importance of speaking out against intolerance. It is up to all of us to educate ourselves and ensure that when we say ‘never again’, we really mean it.”
Praising Mrs Keegan for making the visit to Auschwitz, Karen Pollock, CBE, the Chief Executive of HET said “The impact of visiting Auschwitz – the site where over a million Jewish men, women and children were murdered, can never be underestimated.
“By joining us on our Lessons from Auschwitz Project, the Secretary of State has demonstrated her personal commitment and support to ensure future generations continue to remember the Holocaust and the six million men, women and children murdered – just because they were Jewish.
“We are very grateful for the continued support from the Department for Education which has allowed tens of thousands of young people from across the UK to see the site for themselves and become Ambassadors against antisemitism and hate.”