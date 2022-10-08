MP welcomes better broadband connections in West Sussex

Andrew with Openreach in Amberley.

The community fibre schemes have been part of a successful programme to enable faster broadband connections in rural and hard-to-reach areas. The community-led schemes made applications for funding vouchers as part of a government initiative to support the installation costs of new fibre connections.

A small number of schemes had been delayed, in part because of the forthcoming programme of better broadband – Project Gigabit – to which the Government has committed £5billion.

Following the MP’s intervention, Openreach confirmed this week that the schemes in Ashurst and Pulborough will be going ahead.

Openreach is also upgrading its network to full fibre elsewhere in West Sussex as part of its plan to provide full-fibre broadband to 25 million premises by 2026.

Andrew Griffith said: “It is great to know that Ashurst’s and Pulborough’s community fibre schemes are amongst those that have been approved. One of my top priorities when elected was faster and more reliable broadband and I have been pressing Ministers ever since. I have also worked closely with other community projects across West Sussex to secure improvements to rural broadband.