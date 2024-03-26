MP welcomes Safer Roads funding for Hastings and Rye constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The A2102 is a local distributor road which links the A21 Sedlescombe Road North at the northern end to the A259 at Denmark Place at its southern end.

The section between the northern end of Stonefield Road by the railway bridge to the seafront passes through a busy retail area, running alongside Priory Meadow, with a mix of 20 and 30mph, bus stops, pedestrian crossings and taxi ranks.

The roads minister, Guy Opperman, MP, came to Hastings to announce the funding of £875,000 to improve road safety for Hastings and Rye residents. The bid made by East Sussex County Council to the Government’s Safer Roads Fund will improve pedestrian facilities to encourage active travel and consistently lower speeds along the lengths of the route covered by 30mph.

Sally-Ann with Guy Opperman MP and Cllr Keith Glazier.

Assessments and analysis undertaken has calculated that the proposed scheme will prevent 18.8 fatal and serious injuries – a reduction of 19.5 per cent – and improving the safety of the road for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Talking with the roads minister, Guy Opperman, MP, Sally-Ann Hart, MP said:“Road safety is vital and measures to prevent accidents, injuries and fatalities will benefit everyone in the town centre on this busy stretch of road. I consistently campaign for improvements and funding to improve the quality of our road infrastructure in Hastings and Rye, including extra funding for potholes, and I am delighted that East Sussex County Council’s excellent bid to the Safer Roads Fund for the benefit of local residents and visitors to the town was successful.”

“Safer roads help keep everyone healthy and able to move freely, regardless of age, ability or income. Safer roads are better for people and better for businesses. Safer roads are not just about traffic rules; they are about protecting lives, promoting well-being, and creating thriving communities.”

Cllr Keith Glazier, leader of East Sussex County Council, said: “We are very pleased the A2101 in Hastings has been selected by the Department of Transport to benefit from the Safer Roads Fund.