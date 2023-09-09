Planning is underway to ensure that this year’s Lewes Bonfire celebrations pass off safely.

Emergency services, public bodies and other organisations are part of a multi-agency group which has been meeting regularly. Considerable effort has been made to put appropriate safety measures in place at past events and agencies are as focused as ever on the need to reduce risks to public safety.

The night is run by local bonfire societies and includes a number of displays and processions. These usually involve a significant amount of fireworks and attract large crowds.

Given that Lewes normally becomes significantly over-crowded on bonfire night, the multi-agency group's message is that this remains an event for local people.

There are concerns that more people than usual will come to Lewes this year as the event falls on a Saturday. Combined with significant amounts of fireworks, this presents a unique challenge to the multi-agency group tasked with ensuring public safety.

Sussex Police officers will be on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams, this includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself. Anyone attending the event who sees suspicious activity or something that doesn’t seem right should report it to the stewarding teams or police officers on patrol.

Attendees are also reminded that the use of drones during the event is strictly prohibited and is a criminal offence.

As with previous years, a series of travel restrictions will be introduced on 4 November to help reduce the risks associated with this event.

These are being confirmed well ahead of the event to allow people time to plan. People from outside Lewes are also being encouraged to attend fireworks events closer to home.

Changes to train services have been confirmed as part of plans to keep Lewes Bonfire night running as safely as possible.

Road closures will be in place around the town from 16:00. Diversions will be in place for traffic to travel outside of the town. Parking restrictions in Lewes will begin to be imposed from 12:00 and visitors are advised not to bring vehicles into the town.