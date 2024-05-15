Multi-million funding secured for old pumping station to transform into council homes in Eastbourne

Multi-million pound funding has been secured by Eastbourne Borough Council to transform an old pumping station into council homes.

An Eastbourne Borough Council bid for funding to transform the old pumping station site in Bedfordwell Road into council homes has been approved.

Subject to government conditions that the council is now working through, Homes England has confirmed that the council bid of £7.622m is agreed.

In addition to further discussions with Homes England, the next key objective is confirmation of a Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) bid of £2.2m, the council added.

Cllr Holt and Cllr Diplock at the Bedfordwell Depot where the council is hoping to develop new council homes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough CouncilCllr Holt and Cllr Diplock at the Bedfordwell Depot where the council is hoping to develop new council homes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
Cllr Holt and Cllr Diplock at the Bedfordwell Depot where the council is hoping to develop new council homes. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “In Eastbourne our ambition for new homes is restricted by the sea, the downland, the Pevensey Levels and a close border with Wealden District Council.

“The Bedfordwell Depot is a classic brownfield site that could undoubtedly accommodate much needed affordable homes, but like most sites of this nature it is complicated and therefore costly to redevelop.”

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “Securing this funding from the Affordable Homes Programme is a great first step and I hope that it will provide the momentum needed to get all the other pieces of the jigsaw in place.

“If I had my way, we would already have all the money needed now to build the homes local people need, instead of having to jump through yet more hoops, but it’s a process we are used to and we will do our very best to secure the final element required.”

