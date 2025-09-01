Multi-million pound Bognor Regis theatre refurb progressing well as roof, structural and design works continue

Image: Arun District Council.

Multi-million pound redevelopment works at Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre are progressing according to schedule, an Arun District Council spokesperson has said.

Works are now focused on the existing roof structure, as well as preparations for major internal and structural elements, they added, as the project closes in on its mid-2026 deadline.

Recent progress highlights include:

Forming of new dormers to the western elevation of the existing auditorium. This work should create additional headroom and useable space, while improving natural light levels and ventilation.

Work to prepare the site for a new concrete frame, which ensures the building is set up for a new reinforced concrete frame (RC) has been completed, ready for contractors to begin on site.

RC frame works to the column and shear walls of the ground floor have started, progressing from the south-west to north-east of the site.

"With structural, roof and design works now well underway, the coming weeks will see activity across both internal and external areas of the site,” a spokesperson added. “Progress on the RC frame and building design will set the stage for major internal fit-out phases later this year.”

“The project team remains focused on safe delivery, with construction activity progressing in line with programme.”

Once complete the £15 million works should see the introduction of several new studio spaces, additional seating – as well as improved sight lines and more leg room – in the main auditorium, and a new, modern facade. Funded by the district council’s share of the government’s Levelling Up Fund, it’s hoped the upgrade will give the theatre a new lease of life and improve opportunities for locals.