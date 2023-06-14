The multi-million-pound scheme, to tackle congestion, support local economic development and housing growth between Lewes and Polegate is being commemorated with an open for traffic event.

National Highways reported that the A27 between Lewes and Polegate suffered below average journey times with accidents and incidents a regular cause of long delays has received a host of improvements along the stetch to ease congestion and journey reliability.

The opening event will take place at Drusillas Park, Berwick, Polegate, BN26 5QS on Friday 16 June from 8.30am to 10.30am.

Pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders were also not fully catered for with insufficient crossing points and poor east-west connections, and as well as well as improving the layout of key junctions and providing new crossing points, the biggest addition to safety has been a new 13km, or nearly nine miles, shared use path for walkers, cyclists and in some places, horse riders along the south side of the A27 between Firle and Polegate to tempt people out of their cars.

National Highways project lead, Cristina Bucur, said: “Over the years, our team have been working incredibly hard to overcome challenges and deliver this project.

The changes made to key junctions along the route have improved the flow of traffic. Our new path is improving links to the communities along the A27 between Firle and Polegate, with easier access to the South Downs National Park and an alternative, more sustainable way of travel.”

The winner of the competition to name the new bridge over the Cuckmere River will also be unveiled, with over 500 suggestions received.

Other environmental improvements along the scheme have included:

· 3,025 new trees have been planted along the route. Two-thirds of these are in new broadleaf woodlands, creating habitats for beetles and bats. The remaining trees have been planted in wet woodlands, creating habitats for frogs, toads, and rare birds such as siskins.

·32,000 plants have also been added along the route to create new hedgerows, providing a habitat for local dormice and other protected species.

·600 wildflower plugs (or young plants) were also planted on Station Road Berwick to create a new 45m2 verge with colourful results.

·3,550 meters of shallow drainage channels, known as swales, which direct water from the road into pools before soaking away. Not only do they prevent flooding on the road, but they also help local wildlife flourish across the route.

·Three new ponds to prevent flooding during heavy rain, installed 130 new signs, which include 37 signposts, 38 road signs and 55 bollards and the new road will improve links to Firle, Selmeston, Alciston, Wilmington, Folkington and Polegate.

Sheila O'Sullivan, Chair, Cycle Lewes, added: “Along with other groups that support active travel across East Sussex, National Highways has set a very high standard.

"We hope to see further shared cycle routes like this one across the region so that everyone, including ramblers, cyclists, and those with disabilities can enjoy this traffic free route connecting Berwick station, with other villages along the route.”

