Multiple fire crews tackle fire in East Sussex village
Fire Crews from Wadhurst, Crowborough, Battle, Uckfield, Bexhill, Hastings, The Ridge, Forest Row, Broad Oak and Eastbourne Community Fire Station, with the assistance of crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire on an industrial estate on Saturday, May 4 in the Lymden Lane area of Stonegate at 4.04pm.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At the height of the incident firefighters used 19 breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and five main jets to tackle the fire.
“The incident began to be scaled down at around 7.19pm and firefighters were damping down at around 8.00pm continuing to do so throughout the night. Crews left the scene by 2:43am.
“Crews returned at around 6.00am on May 5 confirming there were no further hotspots with thermal imaging cameras.
“There were no casualties reported and a fire investigation will take place in due course.”
