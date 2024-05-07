Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire Crews from Wadhurst, Crowborough, Battle, Uckfield, Bexhill, Hastings, The Ridge, Forest Row, Broad Oak and Eastbourne Community Fire Station, with the assistance of crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a fire on an industrial estate on Saturday, May 4 in the Lymden Lane area of Stonegate at 4.04pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At the height of the incident firefighters used 19 breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and five main jets to tackle the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The incident began to be scaled down at around 7.19pm and firefighters were damping down at around 8.00pm continuing to do so throughout the night. Crews left the scene by 2:43am.

Fire crews from across East Sussex were called to help tackle on Saturday.

“Crews returned at around 6.00am on May 5 confirming there were no further hotspots with thermal imaging cameras.