Worthing’s Andrea Gharsallah, the mum of missing Georgina, is preparing for her latest fundraising challenge – but for a different cause this year.

Andrea will be taking part in the the 100km South Coast ultra challenge – walking and jogging from Arundel to Eastbourne to raise money for Children with Cancer UK.

“I usually do things for missing people charities but this year I decided to try and support somebody else,” Andrea said.

"On social media there’s always so many stories about children with cancer.

"I have done this challenge before but for missing people last year. That was one of three challenges I did last year but I haven’t really done as much this year.”

Andrea will begin the challenge in Eastbourne at 8.30am on Saturday.

A spokesperson for younglivesvscancer.org.uk said: “The South Downs National Park is a superb backdrop for 2,000 adventurers to take on a real challenge. An Eastbourne start, up Beachy Head, the magnificent Seven Sisters, and along the South Downs Way, with stunning views over the sea, to a Brighton half-way. Devil’s Dyke, and a few ups and downs lie ahead before historic Arundel comes into view after an amazing 100km journey.”

Andrea said: “My daughter and granddaughter are meeting me half way in Hove at some point in the afternoon, depending on the weather.

Mother of Georgina, Andrea Gharsallah (left), was supported by family, friends and kind-hearted strangers on the fifth anniversary of her daughter's disappearance

"I will continue through the night to Arundel. I am actually looking forward to it. People always say I must be mad but it gives me focus and motivation.

“As I’ve done it before I know what to expect. I know the bits I don’t like. There’s a horrible never ending bit through Brighton and you think you’re never going to get there. You try not to think about it and push through it.” Click here to donate to Andrea’s fundraiser.

Tuesday, March 7 marked exactly five years since Worthing mum-of-two Georgina Gharsallah vanished in broad daylight. CCTV footage showed Georgina – then aged 30 – leaving the Clifton Food and Wine shop in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am. She has not been seen since.

Five years on, mum Andrea remains committed to her desperate, painstaking search.