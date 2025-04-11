Mum of young man tragically killed at Shoreham level crossing issues heartbreaking appeal

Jeanette with her son, Tommy.

The mum of a 20-year-old tragically killed at a level crossing in Shoreham in 2016 has issued a heartbreaking appeal, almost ten years after her son’s death.

It comes after a string of near-misses at a level crossing in Ferring, West Sussex, led to a Network Rail safety review last week. A video, released by network rail alongside the news, shows teenagers, dog walkers and pedestrians walking over the level crossing just moments before a 70 mph train comes speeding past.

Jeanette Compton, whose son Tommy died at a level crossing in Shoreham, aged just 20, said the video brought back difficult memories.

"Those people are dicing with death, and they got away with it this time, but they might not get away with it again. Their lives would be over, and their family – their parents – will never get over it.”

"I just want to be able to speak to these kids and show them, show them the last picture I’ve got of my son, where he’s dead on a slab, and it just might shock them into having a bit more respect for the danger.”

Tommy Branshaw died shortly after he was hit by a train in Brunswick Road, Shoreham, on his way home from a night out with friends. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, but just after 1am, but he was sadly pronounced dead on his way to the hospital.

Network Rail has since announced a safety review of the level crossing in order to prevent further instances of abuse, but Jeanette says people need to understand just how dangerous a level crossing can be if anything is going to change.

"They need to be shocked, I think. They need to sit in a room with a police officer and railway staff and someone like me – and sit and watch that person cry, and listen to them tell their story.

"People make these mistakes, and they pay for them with their lives. But it’s the families that are left as well – people who will never, ever be able to get over what happened.”

In the years since Tommy’s death, Jeanette has worked hard to build a positive legacy for him, most recently by starting Tommy’s Community Kitchen, which provides free, nutritious meals for those who need them.