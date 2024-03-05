Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Josh Alexander, 21 and Jessica Poole, 18, from Hastings, were travelling in Woodchurch, near Ashford, Kent, on June 5, 2023.

Their white Vauxhall Corsa was in a collision with a white DAF truck in Plurenden Road at about 5pm, Kent Police said.

They both died at the scene.

Jessica Poole and Josh Alexander

Jessica’s mother Aimee, who lives in Battle and attended an inquest into her daughter’s and Joshua’s death last month, said the hearing heard that ‘poor road markings’ and a ‘poorly angled road sign’ could have been a factor in causing the collision.

Jessica was pregnant at the time of her death and was expecting a baby boy called Marcus, named after her late father.

Aimee has now launched an online petition calling for better road signing, which has been signed by more than 400 people.

She said: “We as a family have to live without my beautiful daughter and grandson, who was also a much-loved sister, auntie, cousin and friend.

Jessica Poole and Josh Alexander

“This heart-breaking event has highlighted the urgent need for additional safety measures and warning signs on rural roads/junctions. It is crucial that we prevent such devastating accidents from happening again by ensuring all drivers are adequately warned of potential dangers ahead.

“We urge local authorities to take immediate action by implementing enhanced safety measures such as improved signage visibility, regular maintenance of worn-out road markings, installation of additional warning signs at critical junctions, especially in rural areas where they are often lacking or inadequate.”

Following the collision last June, Josh’s family said he had the 'kindest soul'.

He worked at Tenterden Leisure Centre and had recently moved to Kent.

Aimee said: “I have received fantastic support from the road safety charity Brake. I don’t know what I would have done without them.”

The inquest concluded that both Josh and Jessica died due to a road traffic collision.