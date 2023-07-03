AudioActive is delighted to announce that it has been awarded funding from The National Lottery Awards For All fund to extend the operation of Vocalise, its renowned singing and songwriting project for young women and gender variant individuals, for another year in Brighton. This funding ensures the continuation of a safe and inclusive space where young women can turn their life experiences into music while addressing mental health challenges.

Vocalise offers a weekly drop-in session that empowers young women and gender variant individuals to find their voices and express themselves through the transformative power of music. It provides a nurturing environment where participants can explore their musical talents, unleash their creativity, and create music that resonates with their unique perspectives.

With generous support from The National Lottery, AudioActive remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering young women in the local community. Through Vocalise, participants can develop their artistic abilities, enhance confidence, and cultivate a sense of belonging. This funding enables AudioActive to make a lasting impact on the lives of these individuals, fostering their personal growth, promoting a deep sense of empowerment, and helping bridge the growing gender gap of artists in the industry.

Music charity secures funding to continue female singing and songwriting project in Brighton. Picture: AudioActive

A spokesperson from the team at AudioActive said: "The funding from The National Lottery Awards For All is a game-changer for us. It enables us to continue our mission of empowering young women through music. Vocalise has become an essential platform for self-expression and personal development, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to extend its reach and impact for another year."

This funding marks another milestone for AudioActive, a trailblazing organisation committed to empowering young individuals through music. With a history of successful initiatives and a recognised presence within the industry, AudioActive continues to positively impact its participants' lives.