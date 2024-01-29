Music makes a difference in later life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Among the community services offered by Guild Care is Creating Connections, which brings people over 65 together to reduce social isolation. ‘Singing for Fun’ is a popular weekly activity held at Creating Connections on Wednesday afternoons.

Each week starts with a warm up before singing together a varied selection of songs for enjoyment. Pam, who joined the group in September last year, said, “It’s singing for pleasure, and pleasure is what Guild Care’s all about. The words are up on a screen and we sing anything, Abba, anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam met Audrey on her first visit and the two have since become ‘best of pals’. Pam said, “Audrey’s lovely. She can sing better than me and we have great fun. You wouldn’t know what a difference it’s made. It’s something to look forward to. We’re all in the same age group and we have a laugh. It’s great.”

Guild Care's Creating Connections brings over-65s together, with sessions such as 'Singing for Fun'

Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Services invites guest singers and musicians to entertain at their regular Sunday lunches, Saturday afternoon teas, and Wednesday social evenings. These events are held for people living with dementia and their carers to get together in a friendly, welcoming space.

Louise comes to some of the events with her mum, Anna (95). “It’s brought me and mum closer with the bond we have,” said Louise. “Everyone that comes can relax, and the music evokes feeling and emotion. I like to see her benefit.”