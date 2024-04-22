The Music Man project is a proven hit in Bognor Regis.

The students attend music lessons at the Canada Grove church every two weeks as part of its participation in the Music Man Project, which delivers free music lessons to people with learning disabilities.

Earlier this month, their hard work was rewarded when they performed onstage at the Royal Albert Hall in London, side by side with musical theatre star Michael Ball, and hundreds of other students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was all part of the Music is Magic performance, which gives the students a chance to showcase their talents on one of the most prestigious stages in the world.

Doreen Bradley, who leads the group in Bognor Regis, said all their success dates back to a successful taster day in October 2022: “This is accessible music tuition leading to inspirational performances by our students as musicians. Within the church, we have regular discussions about the future, and one area of focus is inclusion of everyone.

“The Music Man project is the perfect fit for our skills and we knew there was a lack of activities for adults and children with disabilities in the area. We began regular sessions in April 2023 and haven’t looked back. The Albert Hall concert was an amazing way to mark a year since we started. We’ve seen some of our students develop so much because the music is so accessible."

One parent, whose daughter Gabrielle also attends the sessions, said the experience has been ‘life-changing’; “As a parent of a child with quite profound learning disabilities you get very used to hearing the negatives, what she’s not able to achieve. Music Man is such a positive experience which celebrates everything she does, however small the achievements sometimes are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A year on and Gabrielle amazes me every session. She is engaged and happy and learning new things all the time. She has never signed but has begun to do so. She delights in her achievements as does the whole group. She has made friends, is included and respected. It means the world.