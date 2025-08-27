Musical show to support Sussex children's charity

Matt and Rachel Cowling are presenting The Jumbo Ensemble in The Dream Centre at Chailey Heritage Foundation on September 12 and 13.

There will be three performances of their brand-new hit show ‘You Raise Me Up’ - one on Friday September 12th at 7pm, and then 2pm and 7pm on Saturday September 13th. The Saturday afternoon is a 'relaxed matinee'.

Each show promises an electrifying celebration of musical theatre, bursting with iconic hits and unforgettable performances. Featuring a dazzling lineup of powerhouse vocalists, a rich 12-piece choir, and a dynamic 15-piece live band.

Audiences will be swept away by favourites from Les Misérables, Oliver!, Mamma Mia! and Hamilton. Last year's 'The Show that goes Like This!' raised more than £11,000 for the charity, and this year Matt and Rachel are hoping for another successful two days.

They decided to support Chailey Heritage Foundation after seeing first-hand how the charity has supported a family very close to them.

Felicity Rollings was born prematurely at 24 weeks and three days with many complications. Her twin sister Emily unfortunately did not survive. Now eight years old, Felicity has spent five transformative years at Chailey Heritage Foundation. With the unwavering support of the incredible team, she has surpassed expectations and achieved milestones that once seemed out of reach.

Matt said: "We have come to understand how special Chailey Heritage Foundation really is. We realise how much support the charity has provided to Felicity and her family. Nothing is too much for people who work at Chailey Heritage. Impossible is a word that does not exist there."

Will Folkes, Director of Specialist Services and Income, is grateful for The Jumbo Ensemble team for its ongoing support.

He said: "Matt and Rachel first came to us because they are friends with the family of one of our students, young Felicity. We are greatly indebted to their whole team for supporting us for a third year. The money will make a real difference to the lives of children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation."

1 . Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Photo: supplied

2 . Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Photo: supplied

3 . Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Show in aid of Chailey Heritage Foundation Photo: supplied