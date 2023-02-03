Letter from: Councillor Andrew Mier, Southern Rother Ward, Rother District Council

I write to express my concern about the suggested changes to Fire Service cover at The Ridge, Hastings. As Rother District councillor I represent the villages of Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham and Pett. Many parts of my Ward are in remote rural locations accessed down narrow lanes. There are many wooden buildings and a high proportion of vulnerable elderly residents.

Quite recently in Fairlight a house burned to the ground. In another case a lady died after a kitchen fire. It is imperative that we have a fast response from the Fire Service. Similar changes to The Ridge have previously been successfully resisted on just these grounds. What has changed?

The Ridge Fire Station in Hastings

I would encourage everyone to make representations to the fire and rescue authority when proposals are out for consultation.