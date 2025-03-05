"My indigestion was actually deadly cancer" - says Bognor Regis dad of two who says working together is the key to stopping the disease

From the age of 30, Bognor Regis dad of 2 Dave Chuter had experienced heartburn and digestive issues – little did he know they were symptoms of a deadly form of cancer

Mr Chuter, who lives in Middleton-on-Sea, had at first put the symptoms down to heartburn and digestive issues, but, aged 52, after having difficulty swallowing, he turned to his GP for answers.

"I put it reflux down to everyday life like stress, work, or maybe that curry I ate. I’d take medication for a few months, and it would clear up, but really, it was just masking the symptoms. Like most people, I thought it was normal,” he said.

“When I was 52, I started having real issues with swallowing my food, I knew something wasn’t right. I went to my GP, who initially said it was just heartburn but referred me for an endoscopy, just in case. I was told I was ‘too young to have oesophageal cancer’, but they would check me out just to be safe”.

Dave Chuter and Dr Maria.

The two weeks after the endoscopy was a blur for Dave, with so many emotions to deal with.

“Getting the news was devastating for me, I remember me and my wife Gill went a walk to our favourite place and we just sat and cried. The choice I had was to go through with a surgery I may not survive, or face the prospect of having only six to nine months to live.

“I had to go for the surgery, they removed more than 75 per cent of my stomach and most of my oesophagus. It was a huge operation, but without it, I wouldn’t be here”.

Mr Chuter was recently invited for a tour of a project which is looking to improve the survival rates of oesophageal cancer, co-funded by Worldwide cancer research, which funds vital discovery research into any type of cancer in any location around the world, as well as Guts UK – the national charity for the digestive system.

A Cambridge University team, led by international expert Dr Maria Alcolea, is working to help patients understand how oesophageal cancer, which is the sixth most common in the world, first emerges.

“Meeting Dave has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Learning about his personal journey has deeply inspired our work, giving us a clear and tangible perspective on what truly matters—patients' lives,” she said.

“The partnership between Worldwide Cancer Research and Guts UK has been a game-changer for us as researchers. It's rare to find funders like them. We’ve built a close working relationship, and from our interactions, it’s clear they genuinely care about the research they support. They focus on nurturing both science and the people behind it. They also connect scientists with patients, which provides valuable insights and helps shape research that can truly improve patients' lives.”

Dave, now 71 and retired from his career in the print industry, has dedicated his life to helping others affected by cancer. He said it was a ‘privilege’ to see the team’s work up close: “As someone who has been through this journey and works with patients going through their own, it gives us all hope for the future that so much work is being done to help find cures and stop cancer.”