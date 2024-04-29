My Sisters' House women's centre welcomes West Sussex's new High Sheriff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippa Gogarty's background is as remarkable as it is inspiring. As the co-founder of Micro Scooters Ltd, she played a pivotal role in the launch of the original three-wheeled scooter back in 2004. Her company didn't just create a product; it established itself as a beacon of sustainability and innovation in the realm of children's brands.

Now, as the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Philippa steps into a role deeply rooted in tradition yet adaptable to modern challenges. As the appointed representative of the Crown for law and order in West Sussex, the High Sheriff plays a crucial role in providing active support to the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services.

But Philippa's commitment goes beyond the confines of official duties. She's also dedicated to supporting and promoting local voluntary organisations, recognising their invaluable contributions to the fabric of West Sussex.

Welcome Phillipa Gogarty to My Sisters' House

The staff at My Sisters’ House were thrilled to welcome Mrs. Gogarty into our community. Her presence allowed us to share the authentic essence of our charity - the camaraderie, the deep-rooted friendships, and of course, the irresistible homemade cake!

She charmed us with her bubbly and approachable self, and it was evident that her passion for making a positive difference is unwavering.

Throughout her visit, Philippa engaged with our team members, sharing laughter, stories, and insights. It was a joyous occasion filled with meaningful conversations and shared experiences, highlighting the profound connections that bind us together in our mission to support and empower women.

The visit not only allowed Philippa to witness the day-to-day operations of My Sisters’ House but also provided an opportunity for our staff to express their gratitude for her dedication to serving the community. Her warm demeanor and genuine interest in our work left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of meeting her.

For us at My Sisters House, Mrs Gogarty’s visit serves as a beacon of encouragement. It reaffirms our belief in the power of collaboration and community spirit to overcome challenges and create lasting change. With Philippa at the helm as our High Sheriff, we're confident that West Sussex is in capable hands.